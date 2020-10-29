In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park's groundbreaking debut album, Hybrid Theory, the band announced a limited edition collaboration with Funko! Pop to release a figure dedicated to the street solider on the iconic album cover.

The limited edition figure is the latest in an ongoing line of the popular toy figurine brand's "Albums" series. Linkin Park revealed the toy soldier yesterday (Oct. 27) and announced that pre-orders were immediately available. The first run sold out in less than a day and, at press time, it appears more have been made available for fans to reserve in advance.

The Hybrid Theory Funko! Pop figure measures over 3.25 inches in heigh and retails for $14.99 with various shipping rates for different world territories. Head to the Linkin Park webshop to pre-order yours now while supplies last. Purchases are expected to ship in the spring of 2021.

Earlier this month, Linkin Park commemorated the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory with a special edition reissue of the historic record, which came with a plethora of bonus goodies, such as the demo version of "In the End" and the long-awaited release of the song "Pictureboard."

The record also re-entered the Top 10 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart at No. 3. this month and received a 12x platinum certification from the RIAA in September.