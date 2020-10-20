Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ Returns to Billboard’s Top 10 Albums

The year is 2020, not 2002, but there's something quite familiar on the Billboard Album Sales Charts from both years as Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory album has returned to the Top 10.

The groundbreaking album re-enters Billboard's Album Sales chart at No. 3, giving the album its highest placement since 2002 when it initially peaked at No. 2. Billboard reports that Hybrid Theory enjoyed a 2,251 percent sales gain, with over 17,000 copies sold in the U.S. for the week ending Oct. 15.

That surge is due in part to the newly released 20th anniversary edition of the album that arrived earlier this month as well as the actual 20th anniversary (Oct. 24, 2000) coming up on the horizon, sparking renewed interest in the record.

Hybrid Theory introduced Linkin Park to the masses, delivering the hit singles "One Step Closer," "Crawling," "Papercut" and "In the End" along the way. The album has been certified 12 times platinum by the RIAA.