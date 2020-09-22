Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ Goes 12 Times Platinum

Is it "diamond" for a 20th anniversary? If you're Linkin Park, it is, as their monster debut album Hybrid Theory just reached another major sales certification ahead of the record's 20th anniversary. The album has now been certified by the RIAA for reaching the 12 times platinum mark.

The album was officially recognized for the mark on Sept. 11, needing just over three years to add another million records onto their already diamond-selling record. The 11 million mark was reached on Aug. 15, 2017.

The record initially reached the diamond mark (10 million) on Jan. 7, 2005. Hybrid Theory was a huge seller right out of the gate, only needing just over two months to go platinum and just over a year and a month to go five times platinum.

Hybrid Theory was released on Oct. 24, 2000, bolstered by the hit singles "One Step Closer," "Crawling," "Papercut" and "In the End." Other Hybrid Theory songs "Points of Authority," "Runaway" and "A Place for My Head" have also become fan favorites as well.

Linkin Park are currently in the midst of celebrating the album's anniversary ahead of anniversary date. One of the latest promotions allows fans to transform their name via a Linkin Park-styled logo. Check out the Hybrid Theory logo generator here. A 20th anniversary Linkin Park Hybrid Theory special edition will be released on Oct. 9. Pre-orders are being taken here (as Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).