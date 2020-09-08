A New Ozzy Osbourne Funko Pop! Figure Is Coming

Funko Pop! Rocks figures are one of the most popular pieces of merchandise to buy nowadays to show your appreciation for your favorite rock and metal artists. Ozzy Osbourne has already been immortalized into one of these little collectibles, but a new one is coming based on his latest album Ordinary Man.

The new version of the Prince of Darkness is a Hot Topic exclusive, featuring the figure dressed in the proper attire and wings that he sports on the cover of Ordinary Man. The first edition of Osbourne is sold out on the company's website, but can be found on resale sites for a few hundred dollars.

The news of the new figure comes right after the premiere of the new A&E special The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, which will air again tonight (Sept. 8) on the channel, or can be viewed on demand.

Other artists who've been turned into Funko Pop! figures include Metallica, Slipknot, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden's Eddie, Slayer, Motley Crue and more.

Epic Records