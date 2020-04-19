One of the biggest entertainment events yet during the global pandemic, the Global Citizen One World: Together at Home, took place Saturday night (April 18) across multiple TV networks as well as a variety of social media platforms. Among the entertainers across multiple genres included such rock giants as Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Sir Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones.

McCartney was among the night's first performers, expressing his gratitude to perform during an event celebrating the world's health care workers. "Let's tell our leaders that we need them to strengthen the health care systems all around the world so that a crisis like this never happens again," said McCartney, before reflecting on his own mother Mary who was a midwife and a nurse. He then performed the classic Beatles tune "Lady Madonna," as seen below.

Sir Paul McCartney, “Lady Madonna”

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder was the next rock act to appear during the special, settling in behind an organ to play a haunting version of the Gigaton album closer "River Cross." The somber organ sound, a candlelit room and Vedder's weathered vocal definitely made an impact. Check out his performance below:

Eddie Vedder, “River Cross”

The Rolling Stones were a late addition to the performance lineup, but provided one of the evening's highlights. With a screen split between four cams, Mick Jagger opened the performance strumming an acoustic guitar to the familiar classic "You Can't Always Get What You Want." One by one, camera screens popped up for Keith Richards, then Ron Wood and finally Charlie Watts, with the latter primarily drumming on household cases rather than drums. Still, the performance moved from a stripped back track to a more upbeat bluesy delivery by its conclusion. Watch below.

Rolling Stones, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong previously performed on Elton John's broadcast benefit, playing "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." This time around, he stuck with the American Idiot album, but played the seemingly apt "Wake Me Up When September Ends." Have a look at the performance below:

Billie Joe Armstrong, “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

In the description for the Global Citizen organization, it reads, "Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges. On our platform, you can learn about issues, take action on what matters most, and join a community committed to social change. We believe we can end extreme poverty because of the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world." Learn more about Global Citizen here.