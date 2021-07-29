Eddie Vedder's daughter Olivia, at just 17 years old, is making her music debut on a new song co-written by her Pearl Jam frontman father and Glen Hansard, the singing co-star of the 2007 musical drama Once. As if to drive the point home, it's called "My Father's Daughter."

Portions of the tune appear in the new trailer for Flag Day, an upcoming movie by actor-director Sean Penn, and presumably in the feature itself. The Flag Day soundtrack album will emerge on the same day as the film on Aug. 20 — it features the full "My Father's Daughter" plus other contributions from Eddie, Hansard and Cat Power, the project of musician Chan Marshall.

Watch the preview down toward the bottom of this post.

A synopsis for Flag Day, per NME, says, "Jennifer Vogel's father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history."

Based on true events, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter, Dylan, in the "intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father."

The Pearl Jam singer has two daughters with his wife, Jill Vedder (née McCormick), an activist and former model — Olivia Vedder and the 17-year-old's little sister, Harper Vedder, who is 13 this year. Dylan Penn is Sean Penn's 30-year-old daughter with ex-wife Robin Wright.

Listeners can pre-order the Flag Day soundtrack on vinyl or CD at Pearl Jam's official web store.

Flag Day Trailer