Einherjer, one of viking metal's prime movers, have returned with a music video for "Stars," the first song off their forthcoming eighth full length album, North Star, which will be released Feb. 26, 2021. A 25th anniversary edition of their debut album, Dragons of the North, is coming that same day as well.

Here, the band strays a bit from their Nordic tales and into the cosmos, which has been the source of of wonder and mystery for thousands of years as humankind has looked up at the illuminated night sky and pondered its significance and, in turn, their own significance. Musically, Einherjer adopt a more straightforward approach, reliant on heaving rhythmic riffs played at a pounding mid-tempo pace with anthemic results.

"North Star is our 8th full length album, and follows in the (Norse) tracks of Norrøne Spor. The North Star is a symbol with numerous meanings — it can be guidance, or it can be a personal mission; something to reach for," said the band.

"It's the anchor of the northern sky. We need something steady in this rapidly shifting world we live in. The North Star album is us reaching for something greater; developing ourselves through a musical journey in classic Einherjer style – no bullshit, just proper Norse Heavy Metal!"

Read the lyrics to "Stars" directly below and watch the music video for the song further down the page, where you'll also find the album art and track listing for Einherjer's North Star album.

Einherjer, "Stars" Lyrics

Stars

In the night sky

In the darkness

For eternity Echoes

From the distant past

As timeless

As infinity Constant

Ceaseless Paint the skies

With scattered sparks

All like fire

In perfect arcs Constant

Ceaseless

Enduring

Steadfast Guidance from afar

On the canvas of the night

In a symphony of stars

Guidance from afar

From the north of the night

In a symphony of stars Pure black

Crystal clear

Behind the lights

Across the skies High above

The dying night

In the twilight

The dawning light Constant

Ceaseless

Enduring

Steadfast Guidance from afar

On the canvas of the night

In a symphony of stars

Guidance from afar

From the north of the night

In a symphony of stars

Einherjer, "Stars" Music Video

Pre-order your copy of North Star and the 25th anniversary edition of Dragons of the North at the Napalm Records webstore.

Einherjer, North Star Album Art + Track Listing

1. "The Blood And The Iron"

2. "Stars"

3. "West Coast Groove"

4. "Ascension"

5. "Higher Fire"

6. "Echoes In Blood"

7. "Listen To The Graves"

8. "Chasing The Serpent"