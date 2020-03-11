Elon Musk: Coachella Should Postpone Itself Until It Stops Sucking

It’s official: Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Tesla / Space X founder Elon Musk isn’t stressing though, hilariously tweeting that “Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking.”

Coachella 2020 does boast a reunion performance from Rage Against the Machine, while fellow headliners include Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Coachella’s lineup has shifted further away from rock over the years, as hip-hop and pop continue to dominate mainstream taste, but Musk is more critical of the corporatization of Coachella.

“Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe,” Musk tweeted. “Was good maybe 5 or 6 years ago when you could wonder around & find great unknown bands.”

Coachella actually hit back at Elon’s claims, sharing a photo of Jaden Smith riding atop a Tesla from their 2019 fest. However, Musk did take the roast like a champ:

Coachella 2020, which has been moved to Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18, will feature a small number of rock and metal acts, including King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Code Orange, Pup and Emo Nite.