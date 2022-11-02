Elon Musk Wears Satanic Suit of Armor at Red Carpet Event

Elon Musk celebrated Halloween by dressing in a Satanic suit of armor complete with a Baphomet skull and inverted cross. The Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter donned the costume while walking the red carpet at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party, where she infamously dressed up in a Lovecraftian worm suit.

The tech billionaire and meme lord attended the Halloween party with his mother, who posed next to her son in a photo tweeted by Musk. The pic quickly shot to over one million likes:

The suit was designed by leather master Dale Caldwell and New York store Abracadabra NYC reportedly retails the suit for a whopping $7,500. Website Indy100 noted that certain conservative Christians shared their outrage by the Satanic nature of Musk’s outfit.

Elon Musk recently purchased Twitter for a reported $44 billion. KISS’ Paul Stanley reacted on the social media platform, "I May Be Missing Something (please tell me). Rather than funding a personal acquisition, Wouldn't our world be better advanced by using far less than 44 BILLION DOLLARS to eradicate world hunger?, cure cancer? List is long & the possibilities endless.”

Ted Nugent claims he’s suspicious of Musk’s buyout of Twitter. "We are experiencing a hiccup where the shackles have come off, and we are experiencing non-censored communication, at least on Twitter, for the moment. But I am extremely suspicious of Elon Musk." He continued, "My friends, remain vigilant. Remain suspicious. Elon Musk has a vapor trail of globalist connections. So, with that in mind, do not be confused by what Mr. Left Hand is doing, because Mr. Right Hand may be grabbing you by the posterior."

Check out a gallery of Elon Musk’s extremely metal Halloween costume below.

Elon Musk's Satanic Suit Photos from Halloween 2022 of Elon Musk wearing a Satanic suit of armor.