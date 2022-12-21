Fred Durst Offers to Have Limp Bizkit Help Elon Musk With Twitter + People Are Confused

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has tweeted at Elon Musk, alerting him that he and his band are all "available for any help" that may be needed at Twitter.

Ever since Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink co-founder Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in a hostile takeover of the social media platform, news updates have come seemingly by the hour.

Quite a lot of the coverage has been concentrated on the turmoil surrounding the company itself — mass layoffs, a rocky launch and re-launch of the new "blue check" paid subscription model, increasing scrutiny from the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) regarding privacy and security concerns), the release of the "Twitter Files" where documents reportedly show the FBI's past engagement urging content moderation, on-a-whim and reactionary account bans and suspensions as guidelines are continuously in flux and various polls regarding future staff and policy decisions, including Musk's own role as the company's CEO.

What this all indicates is that Twitter may indeed need the "help" that Durst alleges.

Late morning on Dec. 20, Durst tweeted at Musk, stating, "Good morning, sir. Myself and @limpbizkit are available for any help you may want or need at Twitter. Happy Holidays."

As has been the case throughout his career, Durst again thrives in the realm of uncertainty as many Twitter users expressed their inability to determine whether the Limp Bizkit icon has earnest intentions or is just trolling the fourth richest person in the world as he continues to chart the course for Twitter's future.

Durst has engaged with a handful of Musk and Musk-related tweets over the last few months, as seen below. In one meme where Musk mocks the reaction to his paid "blue check" feature which allows any user to obtain the mark that one indicated verification of a notable account of public interest, ranging from news media to celebrities and professionals and more.

Musk suggested that the verified mark never truly meant anything before he took over the company as many decried the lack of perceived value under the new paid model. Durst simply replied with a crying laughing emoji.

Excited that JSX, an independent air carrier, will be carrying SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service onboard its flights, Durst shared two fire emojis followed by one of a UFO.

Fans and other Twitter users have been left to speculate on the significance of Durst's tweet offering his band's help, and All That Remains' frontman Phil Labonte even weighed in. For the most part, everyone just seems kind of confused. "I don't know what is a joke or serious anymore. It's like reality stopped caring," writes one person.

See more reactions below.

Twitter Reacts to Fred Durst's Tweet Offering to Help Elon Musk With Twitter