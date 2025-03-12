Limp Bizkit Fans Boo Another Big Celebrity in Their Hometown (This Time in Ireland)

The one thing that may be broken from Limp Bizkit's Ireland show may be MMA fighter Conor McGregor's spirit. He was twice audibly booed by Bizkit fans when his name was mentioned by Fred Durst at the band's Dublin performance.

McGregor had previously hyped up his potential appearance at the band's Dublin show, telling fans through Instagram that he could turn up in the moshpit. However that tease also came with a warning.

"Who's going to @limpbizkit in Ireland tomorrow? I'll be bang in the centre of the moshpit if anyone's looking for their jaw broke and their teeth sent."

Fred Durst quickly responded on McGregor's Instagram post, adding, "Let’s have a go at a slow dance while we’re at it."

What Fans Were Saying in Advance of the Show

The McGregor tease certainly captured the imagination of Limp Bizkit fans. One person commented on the post, "Imagine going to a concert and getting round housed by Connor mcgreggor off his nut."

READ MORE: The 25 Most Savage Rock + Metal Diss Tracks of All-Time

Another suggested, "imagine being at the concert, break stuff comes on and you turn around and see conor staring at you." On the X social media platform another fan kept up the theme suggesting, "Imagine going to a Limp Bizkit concert for the first time and you get a spinning back fist to the teeth from The Notorious Connor McGregor."

However, there were a few shots taken at McGregor who hasn't had a UFC fight since 2021. "So the only fights you’re gonna take now are with civilians? Cool bruh," noted one person on the thread, while others followed with similar comments.

What Happened at Limp Bizkit's Dublin Concert

After McGregor's tease, Limp Bizkit frontman played up that the MMA fighter might be in the crowd at Dublin's 3A Arena. "It sounds like you’re in love with Conor McGregor here," Durst stated at one point as a round of boos erupted from McGregor's hometown crowd.

Durst reportedly brought up McGregor's name again later in the set to another round of boos from the audience. Video footage of the booing can be seen below.

“Fred mentioned him again a song or two later and he was booed again. One of the night’s highlights, for me,” noted EssentiallySports.com talking with a show attendee. Another fan who was in attendance doubled down on the angry response Conor McGregor received, “The boos were very loud in the arena. I can’t imagine his ego would have enjoyed being mocked, booed, and laughed at Fred knew what he was doing.”

"Limp Bizkit was without a doubt the wildest, must fun crowd ive been amongst in literally years," added another person on the X social media platform. "I jumped that much since i was 19. Hearing the entirety of the 3Arena booing the mention of Conor McGregor, not once but twice, was just the icing on the cake."

Was McGregor actually at the Limp Bizkit concert? One fan on the X social media platform commented, "Me brother is at Limp Bizkit in Dublin and apparently Conor McGregor turned up off his bonce… was causing trouble in the mosh pit and ended up getting chinned. Absolutely knocked out cold by some metal head. Security had to carry him out. Poor bloke."

But the Grok application on X later pointed out that there were no "no videos, photos, or credible eyewitness accounts on X or elsewhere" to back up the account.

Meanwhile, McGregor has yet to post video, photos or his own account of being at the show on social media.

Who Else Got Booed By Limp Bizkit Fans At Their Hometown Show

While getting booed by people from the city in which you grew up and were raised on the way to fame can't be a good feeling, McGregor isn't alone in this experience.

Last July as Limp Bizkit's tour made its way through Toronto, Canadian rap star Drake was audibly booed by the audience as well upon Durst's recognition. The band had been performing at Toronto's Budweiser Stage when Durst mentioned to the crowd that Drake had been watching from the side of the stage.

"Did you know Drake’s here tonight?" Durst asked, which elicited a chorus of loud boos from the crowd. At one point in the video, which can be viewed below, one person can be heard saying, "What the f--k?"

Durst was stunned by the crowd's reaction.

"I thought Drake was your homie? What? No? Drake's my homie," he said before performing their next song "Take a Look Around," which he dedicated to the rapper.

Drake Gets Booed By Limp Bizkit Fans in Toronto