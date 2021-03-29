Elton John Confirms He Has ‘Just Done Something With Metallica’

The legendary Sir Elton John has confirmed he has "done something with Metallica," as revealed in the latest episode his Apple Music show "Rocket Hour."

Despite divulging this news, Elton John didn't elaborate much on exactly what this project entailed, leaving fans to twist in the wind and speculate as to what will come from this musical union.

"I’ve just done something with Metallica, during this lockdown period… I haven't been doing any Elton stuff, but I've been doing great stuff with other people," the singer-songwriter, pianist and composer told his guest, SG Lewis (transcription via Metal Hammer). It is unclear, when stating "with," whether he meant that his project pertained to Metallica or was done in conjunction with members of the metal behemoths.

Earlier this year, pop star Miley Cyrus disclosed she had recorded a cover of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" with Elton John on piano and Yo-Yo Ma and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith as additional collaborators.

"I’m so excited about this collaboration. Andrew Watt [Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne] produced it and I’m really stoked. I mean having Elton John and Metallica and me, I love it when ingredients don’t quite fit," the singer beamed. Ordinary Man, the latest album by Ozzy Osbourne, which was produced by Watt, featured a guest contribution from Elton John on the title track.

These details came a few months after Cyrus had first made it known she was working on a Metallica covers album and it is also unclear if this was the "something" Elton John was referring to.