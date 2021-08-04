Fans of both emo music and professional wrestling are in luck — the two will come together for a Sept. 23 Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) event at New York City's Melrose Ballroom called "Emo Fight."

The unique GCW showcase will be somewhat familiar to fans of the many "emo nights" that happen in large cities. The music events usually mash dancing and DJs with the specific 2000s subculture that sees My Chemical Romance and black clothing as their birthrights. Emo Fight will feature much of that same music while starring the wrestling entertainers of GCW, who've also delighted at fests such as Warped Tour.

In fact, a teaser video for the upcoming spectacle uses the unmistakeable MCR "G note" — the first chord of My Chemical Romance's catchy "Welcome to the Black Parade" — to great effect in piquing listeners' interest in Emo Fight. Watch it near the bottom of this post.

"These are my teenage years coming to life all over again," GCW performer Allie Katch shared in a press release ahead of the event. "GCW's given us many opportunities to show different sides of our personalities." They'll "show a new side at Emo Fight!"

Producer Giancarlo Dittamo, who recently returned to GCW after a three-year stint with WWE, commented, "Before I got involved with wrestling, I grew up in the VFW Halls of New Jersey, watching bands perform every weekend and immersed myself in a culture that shaped me creatively for the rest of my life. I can't wait to help bring this concept to life. These two worlds seem far apart, but really they're very much the same."

GCW wrestlers perform at Warped Tour 2019 in Atlantic City, N.J. (Corey Perrine, Getty Images)

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale said he takes pride "knowing that GCW is willing to go places, do things, and push the envelope creatively in ways that others would never imagine. Emo Fight is a concept that has never been done in our world, and I'm excited to work with so many talented people to make this a reality."

Tickets aren't available just yet, but on-sale details will be announced along with more info soon. Emo Night presented by Orange Crush will stream live via Fite TV — it begins at 8PM ET on Sept. 23. There will be a second GCW event at the same venue the next day (Sept. 24).

Find out more at emofight.com.

'Emo Fight' combines the best elements of 'Emo Night,' popular celebration of emo, pop-punk and your favorite music from the days of MySpace with the world of Game Changer Wrestling. Featuring love pro wrestling matches, along with musical performances, live DJs, a heavy dose of nostalgia and a unique presentation, Emo Fight will give fans of both emo and wrestling a night to remember.

Emo Fight Teaser