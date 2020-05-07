Finnish folk metal warriors Ensiferum are preparing for battle one more, this time with sea-faring themes on their eighth album, Thalassic, which will be out on July 10. Jump into the fray with the hard-charging assault of the first single, "Rum, Women, Victory."

It's an all-out inferno of hyper melodic shred on this first glimpse of Ensiferum's forthcoming album and the band's newest member, keyboardist and clean singer Pekka Montin, makes his presence known with a powerful performance both instrumentally and vocally.

"I think we managed to take another step ahead musically and we also utilized the best parts of our old sound," said bassist and vocalist Sami Hinkka. "There are lots of Ensiferum's trademarks: beautiful folkish melodies, ass-kicking riffs, a nice mix of different vocals and great singalong choruses."

Deliberately setting out to embrace a theme on this next record, Hinkka explained "For some reason, all of them took me to a seashore, and the theme was found: something related to sea or water. So I started to read about history, myths and legend around the world that had something to do with the theme, but even though all of the lyrics are obviously inspired by this, I tried my best to keep Ensiferum's heroic mentality in them. In the end, there were too many ideas for lyrics, because I didn't set myself any boundaries - like all stories would have to be Nordic, etc, and one of my favourite songs on the album tells about Andromeda from Greek mythology. I can't promise that this way of lyric-writing will be the future of Ensiferum, but at least we did this once."

Read the lyrics to "Rum, Women, Victory" directly below and listen to the song toward the bottom of the page.

What should one do when darkens the sky,

When in the horizon enemies’ sails arise?

What should one do when there is a need

To fool the approaching death, to do a hero's deed? We rule the Seven Seas!

Swords high for our Queen!

Shout for what we live:

Rum, women, victory! What should one do when the answer's not there

On the highest mountain, or the deepest sea bed?

What should one do if not fully alive?

Face looming death with a grin and the nectar of courage

Pre-order Thalassic at the Metal Blade Records webstore and view the album art and track listing further below.

Ensiferum, "Rum, Women, Victory"

Ensiferum, Thulassic Album Art + Track Listing

Metal Blade

1. "Seafarer's Dream"

2. "Rum, Women, Victory"

3. "Andromeda"

4. "The Defence of the Sampo"

5. "Run From the Crushing Tide"

6. "For Sirens"

7. "One With the Sea"

8. "Midsummer Magic"

9. "Cold Northland (Väinämöinen Part III)"

10. "Merille Lahteva" (Bonus Track)

11. "I'll Stay by Your Side" (Bonus Track)