Megadeth Drummer Calls Out Fashion Brand Over Altered Metal Imagery

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren is calling out the Vetements clothing company for a recent design that appears to have lifted some familiar metal artwork.

Among the designs in a recently previewed hoodie is a logo looking very similar to the artwork for Soilwork's album, Stabbing the Drama. Plus, fans have also noted that the lettering to a logo in the middle of the promo piece mirrors that of how Ensiferum share their band name in logo form. Verbeuren appears to have spotted an Eyehategod Southern Discomfort lift as well as he hashtagged them in his post.

What Did Dirk Verbeuren Say?

The Megadeth drummer is taking a special interest in the design as he was previously a member of the band Soilwork between 2004 and 2016. As such, he played on the band's Stabbing the Drama album, so the artwork would be very familiar to him.

"Metalheads, I'd love to hear your opinion about this @vetements_official garment including @soilwork's Stabbing The Drama cover art, created by @mirceaeftemie, as well as a bunch of other (sometimes slightly modified) band logos and art," said the drummer.

"Price tag: $1,600," he noted. "Most of you have probably noticed this fashion trend of recycling/stealing metal imagery. So... Designer fashion or total rip-off? What do you think?"

Verbeuren later returned to the post to acknowledge that to his knowledge, none of the artwork used for the hoodie was licensed. He also questioned the moniker over it, "Super Bad?!?!"

While Ensiferum have yet to address the potential lift, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe got in on the conversation.

He said in a comment on the post, "Isn’t this always the way with 'fashion' though? Buncha wack-ass motherfuckers who wanna briefly play tourist in whatever subculture happens to aesthetically 'hot' at the moment, a subculture they are too terrified to actually experience in real life."

He continued, "I’d like to drop one of these motherfuckers into the middle of the pit at a lamb of god show wearing their $1600 costume & watch ‘em shit their overpriced pre-distressed designer pants. It’s happened with punk, it’s happened with hip-hop, it happens with any underground scene that develops a distinct aesthetic. Such is the way of 'fashion'— sorry they ripped you & @eyehategodnola off though. Two of my friends on one shitty over-priced hoodie."