Enslaved Unveil Ultra Dynamic ‘Caravans to the Outer Worlds’ EP Title Track

Norway's progressive black metal icons Enslaved are back with a new EP, Caravans to the Outer World, after issuing their 15th studio album, Utgard, last year. A music video for the title track has been released as well.

As one of black metal's most consistent innovators, a new release from Enslaved always comes with a twinge of mystery and wonder with fans eager to hear which direction the band has decided to embark on next.

In more recent years, the band has been keen on incorporating some electronic influences and those are present here, but intertwined with a riff-salad that spans from thrash to icy black metal and even to hip-gyrating rhythms. There's some clean singing over blast beats and a quieter, minimalist section that builds in intensity, making this one of Enslaved's most dynamic tracks of their expansive career.

Guitarist Ivar Bjørnson, who also handled some keyboard work, piano, electronics, effects and percussion, commented, "This is the story that wanted to be told, and this is music that demanded to be heard. Who are we to question that? After Utgard, the path ahead cleared itself - and we followed; past, present and future melted together in an EP that marks one giant leap for us. Into…"

Watch the video for "Caravans to the Outer World" at the bottom of the page and view the EP art and track listing further down. Look for the EP to be released on Oct. 1 on Nuclear Blast and pre-order your copy here.

Enslaved, "Caravans to the Outer Worlds" Lyrics

Blinded by greed

Imprisoned by the distance

Thralls to the idol-self

Scream in fear of the end Gifted sight

Rejected chains

Freedom gained

Endless spin of the wheel Esoteric navigation

Through the astral storms

Odin! The fires of strife lost their colours

When corruption took hold

Claiming the kingmaker's seat

In the maddened court's ruins Our stories died on their journeys

As the fools all spoke their minds

Buried under rotting leaves

From rootless too-young trees Thе Tribes of Sense and Earth

Caravans of thе Shadow-Circle The Warrior turns her back

On the ignoble battle

A sword-arm put to better use

Raising sails towards the Outer Worlds

Odin! Towards the Outer Worlds

Towards the Outer Worlds

Towards the Outer Worlds

Enslaved, "Caravans to the Outer Worlds" Music Video

Enslaved, Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP Artwork + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

1. "Caravans to the Outer Worlds"

2. "Intermezzo I: Lonnlig. Gudlig."

3. "Ruun II - The Epitaph"

4. "Intermezzo II: The Navigator"