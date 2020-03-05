Enter Shikari issued a dazzling and glitchy music video for the recently released "The Dreamer's Hotel" on Thursday (March 5). At the same time, the British rockers revealed the album art and track listing for the single's parent album, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, which is due out April 17.

The new clip was directed by visual artist Polygon, who's previously worked with Bring Me the Horizon and Tame Impala. Polygon also helmed Enter Shikari's "Stop the Clocks" visual.

Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible shares its title with journalist Peter Pomerantsev's 2014 memoir about modern Russia. Get the album info and watch the music video down toward the bottom of this post.

"We took another wonderful trip to Paris once again to record a video with our friend Polygon," Enter Shikari vocalist Rou Reynolds explained of the colorful clip. "We built minimal hotel sets and used psychedelic analogue effects to create a space that reflects the hope but also the desolation of the song."

To coincide with their album's release, Enter Shikari will mount some intimate live shows across the globe. Concerts already advertised include stops in Paris and Hamburg, Germany, this April. Now added are a show in Moscow and a May 12 performance at New York City's Mercury Lounge. Get more details here.

Earlier this year, Reynolds and lead guitarist Rory Clewlow visited Loudwire to show off some of their favorite guitar riffs. In 2016, Reynolds played a game of "Would You Rather?" with the website.

Enter Shikari, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible album artwork

SO Recordings

Enter Shikari, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible tracklist

1. "The Great Unknown"

2. "Crossing the Rubicon"

3. "The Dreamer's Hotel"

4. "Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (I. Crescendo)"

5. "Modern Living…"

6. "Apocoholics Anonymous (Main Theme in B Minor)"

7. "The Pressure's On"

8. "Reprise 3"

9. "T.I.N.A."

10. "Elegy for Extinction"

11. "Marionettes (I. The Discovery of Strings)"

12. "Marionettes (II. The Ascent)"

13. "Satellites"

14. "The Ling"

15. "Waltzing Off the Face of the Earth (II. Piangevole)"

Enter Shikari, "The Dreamer's Hotel" (Official Video)