Enter Shikari Reveal High Energy New Song ‘The Dreamer’s Hotel’

"Meanwhile," the time has come for new Enter Shikari music. The band premiered their new track "The Dreamer's Hotel" with BBC Radio host Annie Mac and the song is now live everywhere.

Fans may have already caught a bit of the song on social media recently, though frontman Rou Reynolds attempted to throw followers off the scent, stating, "Back home and messing with this. probably not really 'first single from the album' material," with a crying eyes "joy" emoji.

The heavily percussive track is incredibly catchy and will inevitably have listeners stuck with the phrase "meanwhile" in their heads for quite some time. Have a look at the lyrics and listen to the track in full below:

Outrage!

That’s it I’m going on a rampage

Don’t waste my time with any context

I’m gonna ruin all your prospects

I’m gonna pick all your pockets Fury!

I am the judge and I’m the jury

It’s dog eat dog and I’m a pure breed

I’ll work you up into a frenzy

But God this baggage is heavy Meanwhile...

Back at The Dreamer’s Hotel

5 stars but all rooms are vacant Meanwhile...

I can hear alarm bells

Outside they’re losing their patience Cheapshot!

Another tempest in a teapot

I am King Arthur in Camelot

Connected to the hotspot

For 8 days on the trot

Fighting the trolls and the bots Students!

Nuance aint nothing but a nuisance

You’re either good or you are evil

You play a prick and there’s no sequel

And that’s the will of the people Meanwhile...

Back at The Dreamer’s Hotel

5 stars and rose coloured windows Meanwhile…

Back at The Dreamer’s Hotel

5 stars and courtesy disco If love is blind

Hatred is deaf

And well fed

Enter Shikari, "The Dreamer's Hotel"

Enter Shikari have been in the studio of late, with photos popping up on their social media. This comes after the band issued the track "Stop the Clocks" last year. At the time, the band stated that they didn't want to take away from the momentum of their previous album, but did want to jump in and get the new song down in the studio after previewing it at shows in 2018.

Though no official word has come as of yet, it's expected that "The Dreamer's Hotel" will be the first music from their next studio album.