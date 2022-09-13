The key to being a successful and admired musician is making the most out of your chosen tool(s). You know, doing something special with something standard, be it drums, bass, keyboard, a microphone or electric and acoustic guitars.

But what if those traditional instruments aren’t enough for a certain project or persona? What if an artist needs to go outside the box by fashioning an entirely new – and often bizarrely elaborate – device?

That’s where the 10 wildly creative acts on this list come in. Rather than settle for being inventive on pre-existing instruments, they went a step further by inventing their own.

Pretty cool, huh?

10 Bands Who Invented New Instruments How do you play THAT?!