2022 Heavy Music Awards – See The Complete Winners List

Gina Wetzler, Redferns / Joseph Okpako, WireImage/Getty Images / Mariano Regidor, Getty Images

The winners of the  2022 Heavy Music Awards winners have officially been announced.

The UK-based awards serve to shine a spotlight on the rock and metal scene and this year's nominees were revealed in March by a panel of 700 industry insiders before the winners were decided by a public vote.

Across the 11 different categories, four bands led in the total nominations department including Architects, Don Broco, Trivium, and Spiritbox ,all with four nominations each. Other industry heavyweights were nominated including Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Gojira along with newer acts such as Turnstile and Code Orange.

With so many bands and so many categories, Architects were the big winners taking home two awards including Best Album for their LP For Those Who Wish To Exist as well as Best UK Artist, knocking off Bring Me The Horizon who had won the award the last three years in a row.

International artists won big as well, with Electric Callboy becoming just the second German band to win a Heavy Music Award since Rammstein in 2020. The group took home Best Video for their song "Pump It."

See the complete list of winners below.

2022 Heavy Music Awards Winners

Best Album
Presented by Amazon Music
Architects - For Those That Wish To Exist
Epitaph Records, Produced by Dan Searle, Co-Produced by Josh Middleton

Epitaph Records
Best UK Artist
Presented by Allianz Musical Insurance
Architects
Epitaph Records

Ed Mason
Best International Artist
Presented by Arising Empire
Beartooth
Red Bull Records

Johann Ramos
Best UK Breakthrough Artist
Presented by O2 Forum Kentish Town
Cassyette
Devil Land

Joseph Okpako, WireImage/Getty Images
Best International Breakthrough Artist
Presented by Goth Girlfriends
KennyHoopla
RCA Records

Best Single
Presented by SharpTone Records
Bring Me The Horizon, "DiE4u"
Produced by Bloodpop

Best Podcast
Presented by Amazon Music
On Wednesdays We Wear Black

Best Album Artwork
Trivium, In The Court Of The Dragon
Artwork by Mathieu Nozières

Roadrunner
Best Live Artist
Presented by Marshall
Enter Shikari
SO Recordings

Ian Gavan, Getty Images
Best Video
Presented by Lightwave Productions
Electric Callboy, "Pump It"
Century Media

Best Production
Presented by AfterLive Music
Bullet For My Valentine - Bullet For My Valentine
Produced by Carl Bown

The H
Presented by Ticketmaster UK
Awarded for exceptional positive contribution to the heavy music scene
Heavy Metal Truants

Innovation Award
Awarded for innovative application of new ideas for the greater good of the heavy music scene
While She Sleeps, Sleeps Society

Spinefarm Records
