2022 Heavy Music Awards – See The Complete Winners List

The winners of the 2022 Heavy Music Awards winners have officially been announced.

The UK-based awards serve to shine a spotlight on the rock and metal scene and this year's nominees were revealed in March by a panel of 700 industry insiders before the winners were decided by a public vote.

Across the 11 different categories, four bands led in the total nominations department including Architects, Don Broco, Trivium, and Spiritbox ,all with four nominations each. Other industry heavyweights were nominated including Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Gojira along with newer acts such as Turnstile and Code Orange.

With so many bands and so many categories, Architects were the big winners taking home two awards including Best Album for their LP For Those Who Wish To Exist as well as Best UK Artist, knocking off Bring Me The Horizon who had won the award the last three years in a row.

International artists won big as well, with Electric Callboy becoming just the second German band to win a Heavy Music Award since Rammstein in 2020. The group took home Best Video for their song "Pump It."

See the complete list of winners below.

2022 Heavy Music Awards Winners

Best Album

Presented by Amazon Music

Architects - For Those That Wish To Exist

Epitaph Records, Produced by Dan Searle, Co-Produced by Josh Middleton

Epitaph Records Epitaph Records loading...

Best UK Artist

Presented by Allianz Musical Insurance

Architects

Epitaph Records

Ed Mason Ed Mason loading...

Best International Artist

Presented by Arising Empire

Beartooth

Red Bull Records

Johann Ramos Johann Ramos loading...

Best UK Breakthrough Artist

Presented by O2 Forum Kentish Town

Cassyette

Devil Land

Cassyette Joseph Okpako, WireImage/Getty Images loading...

Best International Breakthrough Artist

Presented by Goth Girlfriends

KennyHoopla

RCA Records

Best Single

Presented by SharpTone Records

Bring Me The Horizon, "DiE4u"

Produced by Bloodpop

Best Podcast

Presented by Amazon Music

On Wednesdays We Wear Black

Best Album Artwork

Trivium, In The Court Of The Dragon

Artwork by Mathieu Nozières

Trivium, 'In the Court of the Dragon' Roadrunner loading...

Best Live Artist

Presented by Marshall

Enter Shikari

SO Recordings

Ian Gavan, Getty Images Ian Gavan, Getty Images loading...

Best Video

Presented by Lightwave Productions

Electric Callboy, "Pump It"

Century Media

Best Production

Presented by AfterLive Music

Bullet For My Valentine - Bullet For My Valentine

Produced by Carl Bown

The H

Presented by Ticketmaster UK

Awarded for exceptional positive contribution to the heavy music scene

Heavy Metal Truants

Innovation Award

Awarded for innovative application of new ideas for the greater good of the heavy music scene

While She Sleeps, Sleeps Society

Spinefarm Records Spinefarm Records loading...