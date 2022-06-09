2022 Heavy Music Awards – See The Complete Winners List
The winners of the 2022 Heavy Music Awards winners have officially been announced.
The UK-based awards serve to shine a spotlight on the rock and metal scene and this year's nominees were revealed in March by a panel of 700 industry insiders before the winners were decided by a public vote.
Across the 11 different categories, four bands led in the total nominations department including Architects, Don Broco, Trivium, and Spiritbox ,all with four nominations each. Other industry heavyweights were nominated including Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Gojira along with newer acts such as Turnstile and Code Orange.
With so many bands and so many categories, Architects were the big winners taking home two awards including Best Album for their LP For Those Who Wish To Exist as well as Best UK Artist, knocking off Bring Me The Horizon who had won the award the last three years in a row.
International artists won big as well, with Electric Callboy becoming just the second German band to win a Heavy Music Award since Rammstein in 2020. The group took home Best Video for their song "Pump It."
See the complete list of winners below.
2022 Heavy Music Awards Winners
Best Album
Presented by Amazon Music
Architects - For Those That Wish To Exist
Epitaph Records, Produced by Dan Searle, Co-Produced by Josh Middleton
Best UK Artist
Presented by Allianz Musical Insurance
Architects
Epitaph Records
Best International Artist
Presented by Arising Empire
Beartooth
Red Bull Records
Best UK Breakthrough Artist
Presented by O2 Forum Kentish Town
Cassyette
Devil Land
Best International Breakthrough Artist
Presented by Goth Girlfriends
KennyHoopla
RCA Records
Best Single
Presented by SharpTone Records
Bring Me The Horizon, "DiE4u"
Produced by Bloodpop
Best Podcast
Presented by Amazon Music
On Wednesdays We Wear Black
Best Album Artwork
Trivium, In The Court Of The Dragon
Artwork by Mathieu Nozières
Best Live Artist
Presented by Marshall
Enter Shikari
SO Recordings
Best Video
Presented by Lightwave Productions
Electric Callboy, "Pump It"
Century Media
Best Production
Presented by AfterLive Music
Bullet For My Valentine - Bullet For My Valentine
Produced by Carl Bown
The H
Presented by Ticketmaster UK
Awarded for exceptional positive contribution to the heavy music scene
Heavy Metal Truants
Innovation Award
Awarded for innovative application of new ideas for the greater good of the heavy music scene
While She Sleeps, Sleeps Society