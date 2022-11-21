Enter to Win an Epiphone Guitar + Mini-Amp Signed By Nickelback

Nickelback's latest studio album Get Rollin' just came out this past Friday (Nov. 18), so if you've been jamming to it all weekend and are loving it, we have another cool opportunity for you. Loudwire Nights has teamed up with Nickelback for one lucky fan to win an Epiphone guitar and mini-amp kit signed by the band!

You'll have until Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1PM ET to enter the contest. The instrument is a black Epiphone SG Electric Guitar Player Pack signed by all four members of Nickelback, and it comes with a guitar strap and a mini-amp, all complete with an Epiphone Guarantee certificate. The guitar has a smooth, matte black finish with the band's name written in bold white font on it.

See photos of the package below, and enter the contest underneath for a chance to be the winner.

Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez recently had the chance to speak with frontman Chad Kroeger about the new album, so tune into the show tonight (Nov. 21) at 7PM ET to hear the full conversation. You'll also get to hear which Nickelback album fans voted as the best from last week's poll during the show.

We also included Get Rollin' in our list of the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022, which you can check out at this location.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Epiphone SG Signed By Nickelback Nickelback loading...