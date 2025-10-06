Enter to Win Trip to See RUSH in Chicago in 2026!

What once seemed inconceivable is becoming a reality in 2026.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are getting the band back together and taking RUSH on the road! And we have your shot at scoring a trip to see one of the most significant tours of the 21st century. Keep reading and enter to win near the bottom of this article.

RUSH Are Back in 2026

In 2015, RUSH celebrated the 40th anniversary of Neil Peart joining the band with the R40 Tour, a tour that seemed like it would be their final full-scale run of dates.

A few years later in an interview with Rolling Stone, Lee confirmed that R40 was likely it: "There are zero plans to tour again."

Less than two years after that interview, Peart passed away. Any possibility of Rush touring again, understandably, disappeared.

Until this year.

On Monday (Oct. 6), Lee and Lifeson shocked the world of rock and roll with the announcement of the RUSH: Fifty Something tour.

"It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil," Lee said in a statement.

"A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it's time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music."

RUSH will be hitting the road beginning on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and they wrap things up on Sept. 17 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. About halfway through, they'll be playing at the United Center in Chicago — and we want you to be there.

Who Is Drumming on the RUSH: Fifty Something Tour?

For fans wondering who will be filling the impossible-to-fill shows of the late, legendary Peart, Lee and Lifeson have found someone they're confident will honor his legacy proudly night after night.

"We've been introduced to [an] incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey," Lee said.

"Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whose, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role."

