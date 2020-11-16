Evanescence Announce First 2020 Livestream Concert

The wait is almost over for Evanescence fans. Though the band has released a few singles this year, their album has been on hold during the pandemic and their touring plans had to be shifted to 2021. But we will get an Evanescence concert before year's end as the band just announced an upcoming livestream show that will take place (primarily) at Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville.

The studio served as the group's home for the recording of much of their upcoming album The Bitter Truth so it's fitting that some of the members are returning there for their upcoming concert. The performance actually finds the band's members spread out in Nashville, Sacramento and Germany, but they are coming together within the virtual world to play songs from The Bitter Truth live for the first time.

Dubbed "Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio," the show is set to go off at 4PM ET / 1PM PT (that's 9PM U.K. time for those overseas) on Saturday, Dec. 5. The livestream will remain active through Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11:59PM ET.

Evanescence

Advance early bird tickets for the show are going for $9.99 and can be purchased at EvanescenceLive.com. Fans are encouraged to buy now before prices go up the week of Dec. 1.

To give you a little taste of what's to come, Evanescence have released a trailer for the show as well as their first ever live performance of "Use My Voice." You can see both below.

Evanescence, "Use My Voice" (Live From Rock Falcon Studio)

"Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio" Trailer