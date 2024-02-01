It may be an honor just to be nominated, but most rock bands that have been up for the Best New Artist Grammy have lost.

In fact, it's a rather large amount, with only one — yes, we said just one — rock band surprising everyone and taking home the victory.

Do you know who it is?

Let's just say we'll bet you half a dollar that the presumed favorite probably wasn't happy when these hard rocking hitmakers snagged their Grammy gold.

The best revenge for a snub is coming back stronger than ever and there are plenty rock acts on this list that went on to stellar careers despite their initial Grammy loss. Some even have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ahead of the Best New Artist winner from their year.

In fairness, in many years the Grammys got it exactly right, picking a pop or country artist that had every bit as outstanding a career as the rock acts, but there are a few years on here where the chosen winner pick now seems especially egregious.

So check out the list below to see which rock bands lost their Best New Artist category, who won and which rock act was actually the anomaly in actually winning the Best New Artist Grammy category.

Every Rock Band That Lost the Best New Artist Grammy (and One Who Actually Won) Rock on? Not always. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire