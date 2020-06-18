Allegations of rape and sexual assault by former Attack Attack! and Of Mice & Men singer Austin Carlile resurfaced earlier in June, along with claims that media outlet Alternative Press shelved an investigative article about the allegations despite first-hand accounts from multiple women (which Alternative Press later acknowledged and addressed publically). Carlile has now issued a response, denying all of these allegations against him.

In his statement, Carlile confessed to behavior in his youth that he is "not proud of," noting, "I absolutely was not the best person, but I have never physically abused, preyed upon, forced myself upon, or drugged any woman."

Furthermore, he condemned today's "cancel culture," while revealing that his wife, who is currently pregnant with their child, is a molestation and rape survivor and that he has since pursued a path to personal betterment through God. Carlile became a born-again Christian in 2016.

"These accusations have been investigated by the appropriate authorities as well as independent journalists and were determined to be unfounded," added Carlile, though he did not name the publication for which these independent journalists worked for, or who the "appropriate authorities" were.

Before issuing a lengthy apology, Alternative Press claimed in a shorter post on social media that their story on Carlile, which is said to have featured interviews with multiple survivors all alleging sexual abuse by Carlile, could not run "for legal purposes," and vowed, "This story WILL be heard." That post has since been deleted.

The apology that followed then said of the original investigative story, "It was not published because we could not check all the boxes we, as journalists, must check." However, multiple social media commenters noted Alternative Press had published similar stories of sexual abuse by musicians in the past, citing significantly less evidence than that which they deemed insufficient to meet legal standards for publishing the Carlile story.

In my younger years, I absolutely was not the best person, but I have never physically abused, preyed upon, forced myself upon, or drugged any woman. These accusations are false and defamatory. I am not a perfect person: I smoked marijuana daily, drank often, got into fights and acted like a jerk more times than I can count. I did things and acted in ways that I am not proud of, but never have I violated anyone. These 'accusations' being thrown around on social media, in our current 'cancel culture' climate, are extremely heinous and completely without merit. My wife is a molestation and rape survivor, and I have personally seen the deep, long-standing pain that she battles with every day. I have spent years surrendering my flesh over to God, allowing Him to constantly improve who I am as a man, husband, and father. During this past week, I have even had the joy of seeing the heartbeat of my new child for the very first time. Today, I am focused on supporting my pregnant wife, our daughter, this new blessing in our lives, my health, my wife's health, and striving to be a better person every day. These accusations have been investigated by the appropriate authorities as well as independent journalists and were determined to be unfounded. I apologize to the Marfan Foundation, I Am Second, my former bandmates and any of our dedicated fans who have been unjustly brought into this controversy and wish them all nothing but the best. All women deserve to feel safe, supported, and heard, but these unjust attacks upon my family and accusations against me, are decades-old claims that are unfounded.

If you have experienced sexual assault, help can be sought through National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or the hotline's online chat service.

Note: Our Editor in Chief of Loudwire and Note to Scene worked at Alternative Press at the time of the Austin Carlile inquiry and was involved in the investigation of the initial story. No confidential information from that time has been shared or is included in this post.