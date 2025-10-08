Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley and Tino Arteaga joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (Oct. 7). With their ninth studio album, Another Miracle, set for release on Nov. 14, the two had plenty to talk about.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"There's so much happening, all at once," Pauley admitted to Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong.

Arteaga quickly added, "It's insane, man, it's so cool. It's what all the hard work is for. We spend so much time crafting and creating behind the scenes...we never stopped, really, but to finally get to share things and roll things out for the fans is, like honestly, that's what it's all about. Finally getting to share the art with everybody and see the excitement — and we get excited, too."

That drive has kept the band focused on constantly writing and creating, from 2010's self-titled debut to this year's Another Miracle.

"For us, this is what we do, we write music that we enjoy and then we go out and we play it live," Arteaga said.

"We try and collaborate with the right people, labels [and] teams that can kind of get the vision."

Pauley seemed to be very comfortable with Arteaga saying, "This is what we do."

"Music is the universal language and language is used for communication," Pauley said.

"For us, that's how we like to express ourselves ... Life can be stressful and life can be wonderful and it can be hard and it can be everything in between. And there can be a song for everything in between. Not every song has to be everybody's favorite or the biggest song in the world or anything, but we enjoy the process."

What Else Did Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley + Tino Arteaga Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why they appreciate their past, but try to remain on what's ahead: "I think it's awesome to reflect, it seems like every month there's some anniversary for some album...I'll think about it from time to time or think back to those times, but a lot of it is just so hazy because we've been living in the present so much."

What keeps them excited: "We're not tired. We're hungrier than ever...we're locking in tours all over the world, we're locking in crazy stuff. We want to bring this music everywhere."

Of Mice & Men's approach to writing: "When we write music, [we're] not screwing around writing something that's worth nothing just to fill an album. Every song is important. Every piece of every song is a piece of art. The single is just a collective favorite and the collective is made of people that are mostly not the musicians that made it."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Aaron Pauley and Tino Arteaga joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Oct. 7