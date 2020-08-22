Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman Dead at 64

Guitarist Jack Sherman, one of the earliest members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 64.

Sherman, who replaced Hillel Slovak in 1983 and performed on the band's 1984 self-titled debut album, was remembered by the Chili Peppers on social media in a post that relayed the news of the rocker's passing.

"We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all the good times, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform," said the band, who also shared a an early photo with the guitarist.

Although his time spent in the band was brief (December of 1983 through early 1985), his impact was long-lasting as he helped shape the wild direction of the Chili Peppers' music, which was an amalgamation of rock, reggae, rap and funk. Despite only performing on Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sherman was a primary writing force, having co-written most of the group's second record, 1985's Freaky Styley, as well. He even contributed backing vocals to two songs on RHCP's breakout release, Mother's Milk.

Immediately following his exit from the group as they welcomed Hillel back into the lineup, Sherman was featured as one of several guitarists on Bob Dylan's 1986 album Knocked Out Loaded in addition to George Clinton's R&B Skeletons in the Closet, which was released that same year. Clinton, a funk legend, had also produced the Chili Peppers' second record.

Despite his prominent role in the early incarnation of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sherman was not inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of the group in 2012. Guitarist Dave Navarro, who was a member between 1993 and 1998 and contributed to the One Hot Minute album, was also notably left out of the induction ceremony.

Our condolences to the Sherman family and all who know the guitarist.