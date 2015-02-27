That didn't take long! Former Trivium drummer Nick Augusto is back behind the kit, having formed a new band called Corrosion.

Back in May 2014, Trivium alerted fans that they were parting ways with Augusto ahead of their summer Mayhem Festival performances. The drummer had been with the band since 2010 and appeared on their Vengeance Falls album that they promoted last year, but the group stated in their announcement that the their relationship with Augusto began to fray over time. Trivium did state that the split was amicable and that they were definitely rooting for Augusto's success in whatever came next for the musician.

We now know that "next" for Augusto will be the group Corrosion. The band also features members of Insense and Before the Mourning, with Tommy Hjelm handling vocals and bass, while Christopher Cussell and Martin Rygge provide a two-guitar attack.

The group has reportedly recorded three songs and will soon release them as a digital EP via Mas-Kina Recordings. One of those tracks, "Machine Says No," just debuted over at Revolver. It can be heard here.

Augusto says, “It’s just four friends playing what makes us feel good and I really hope you all enjoy it. Really looking forward to making a full length and seeing everyone on tour soon. The idea for this project came together right after me and Trivium parted ways."

He adds, "All of us in Corrosion were friends already so it just felt right to start it up. I was an Insense fan, so going for a long shot them being all the way in Norway and I wanted to play in a band with them. We talked through emails and made it happen. We just wrote three songs and felt like it was a good introduction and a full length will come eventually. What you hear on this EP is just what we felt at the time and that’s what came out and it felt pretty damn good and clicked right away.”

Stay tuned for release details on the first Corrosion EP.

Corrosion