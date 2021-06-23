Death-grinders Exhumed will be 'Worming Through America' on a headlining fall tour featuring support from Texas brutalizers Creeping Death, blackened speed metal hooligans Bewitcher and serrated thrashers Enforced.

The 29-date run begins on Oct. 22 in Costa Mesa, California and, with just one day off on the schedule, will conclude back in California in Oakland on Nov. 20. Fans in Dallas, Texas will have the benefit of catching a Halloween gig, which we boldly presume will have some sort of specialty hijinks in order.

Nov. 13 also marks the last date with Enforced, who will drop off the trek early.

"We're beyond psyched to be back on the road AT LAST! It's been far too long since the teeming masses have choked on our foul stench," commented Exhumed, who last released Horror in 2019. "We've put together a killer, diverse lineup to crack craniums and rupture eardrums in a town (hopefully) near you, as well as some new surprises, including 'Worming,' an exclusive 'tour-only' vinyl EP," they continued.

"Gas up your chainsaws, put your beers and corpses on ice and get ready for us to roll into your neck of the woods and wake up some neighbors!"

See the complete list of 'Worming Through America' tour dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on Friday (June 25).

Exhumed, Creeping Death, Bewitcher + Enforced 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Relapse Records

Oct. 22 — Costa Mesa, Calif. @ The Commissary

Oct. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 24 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Underground

Oct. 25 — Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Yucca North

Oct. 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ The Launchpad

Oct. 27 — El Paso, Texas @ The Rock House

Oct. 28 — Odessa, Texas @ Cactus House

Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Oct. 30 — Austin, Texas @ The Lost Well

Oct. 31 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey

Nov. 02 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing

Nov. 03 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends

Nov. 04 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda’s

Nov. 05 — Norfolk, Va. @ Taphouse

Nov. 06 — Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

Nov. 07 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

Nov. 08 — Boston, Mass. @ Sonia

Nov. 09 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place

Nov. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

Nov. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s

Nov. 12 — Madison, Wis. @ Crucible

Nov. 13 — Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel

Nov. 14 — Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown *

Nov. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater *

Nov. 16 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Ace’s High Saloon *

Nov. 17 — Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder *

Nov. 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon *

Nov. 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Dante’s *

Nov. 20 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Metro Opera House *

* No Enforced