The Five Best 2020s Thrash Albums, Chosen by Chained Saint

These are the five best thrash albums of the 2020s, according to newcomers Chained Saint.

So far, it's been a great decade for thrash and we're not even halfway through it yet! Whether it's veteran bands or newer ones, there's no denying this has been one of the best eras for the beloved metal subgenre.

About Chained Saint

From: Florida

First Album: Blindside (2024)

Chained Saint were formed in 2022 by four high school teens — Sean Sterling (vocals), Ethan Kahn (guitar) Sebastian De Avila (bass) and Cameron Cottrell (drums).

The group's raw and old school sound even caught the attention of Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall, who worked with Chained Saint and produced their debut album, Blindside.

With an obvious affinity for '80s legends such as Slayer and Metallica, the group's retro style has an added presence due to its analog recording (yes, a band of teenagers tracked on tapes!). Chained Saint even vow that no computers were involved at all.

It's certainly a statement of intent, remaining faithful to the tried and true sound of thrash's formative years, while keeping a watchful eye on some modern acts in the scene as well.

Before getting to the band's picks for the best 20202s thrash albums, see what Chained Saint have to offer with the music video for "Animosity" directly below.

Chained Saint, "Animosity" (Music Video)

