Exodus will not be heading to Europe for their upcoming tour, which was expected to start next week, though the band's guitarist Gary Holt is heading to Europe to tend to his injured brother. The band revealed that with Holt unavailable, they've decided to cancel their upcoming trek.

It was recent revealed that Holt's brother, Charles, was on vacation in Rome when he was struck from behind by a taxi. What happened afterward is why Holt has left to go help his brother. According to a GoFundMe account launched by the guitarist, Charles Holt was then put in the taxi by the driver who struck him and dropped off at a local hospital. It turns out that Charles suffered a broken femur, but has been awaiting medical help while dealing with communication issues with the local staff.

"We aren't even sure if we will find out the who and what of all this," said the guitarist. "He spent three days on a gurney in a hallway awaiting even a real bed, alone. Unable to truly communicate with the staff. My wife has flown out there to be with him. She is having the same issues navigating and communicating, but at least my brother is not alone."

Holt revealed that he was flying out to be there for his brother as well, while sharing, "The costs have been enormous to the family and to Charles and he hasn't had the surgery yet, and he cannot fly home until he does. We hope sooner rather than later. I am not wealthy, unlike what the internet says, far from it, I have no more income that any blue collar worker. My brother will not be able to work for months, he has had a rough life but turned it around years ago, saves all him money working at a coffee shop and recycling, to go on these trips, to live again. This nightmare get's worse ,whenever there's a glimmer of good news, another road block. Please get him home and help him get well."

READ MORE: 15 Totally Underrated '90s Thrash Albums

Holt's current family situation led to him bowing out of the tour, with Exodus singer Steve "Zetro" Souza delivering the news that the band will call off the run as a result.

To all our friends & fans in Europe….

With very very heavy hearts, our upcoming European run which starts next week will unfortunately have to be cancelled. As a lot of you already know, over the past week, our brother Gary Holt had an unfortunate incident that happened to his brother in Italy, which resulted with Gary and his wife having to fly unexpectedly to take care of the situation. As some of you may or may have not read, the situation has taken a toll on our beloved brother. We are a family-oriented band, and family will always come first with Exodus. We hope you all understand the circumstances, at the moment, Gary needs to tend to his family. This is not what we wanted, as we were all looking forward coming to play for all of you great European fans that have supported this band for the past 40 years. Don’t worry Europe, Exodus will be back! Thank you all for understanding, we love and appreciate each and every one of you.

Zetro

As for Holt and his brother, a GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with the medical costs and the eventual travel costs. A $60,000 goal was initially set, but the sum total on the site at press time had already surpassed $63,000. Donations can be made here.

As for Exodus, the band will eventually return to the road. Be sure to get your tickets to see them live here.