Exodus Launch GoFundMe for Tom Hunting’s Cancer Battle

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has launched a GoFundMe for drummer Tom Hunting’s cancer battle. The thrash legend has just begun chemotherapy, with fans chipping in to ease the drummer’s mounting medical bills.

It was announced earlier this month that Tom Hunting had been diagnosed with a rare tumor — squamous cell carcinoma of the stomach. Hunting was given the diagnosis back in February, choosing to make his condition public for the sake of public education for stomach and esophageal issues.

“The good news is [I] feel great physically!” Hunting said. “I’m gonna beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money!!! I've had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I'm ready for the fight!"

Hunting received his first chemo cocktail last week, sharing a photo of himself on Exodus’ Instagram:

As of this posting, in less than 24 hours, metalheads have donated over $11,000 to the GoFundMe for Hunting. The fundraiser currently has a $20,000 goal.

“After decades dedicated to laying down the most pummeling drums in thrash, Tom Hunting has been diagnosed with cancer,” Gary Holt writes. “While he fights and defeats this, he will need help with his bills, both medical and home. During this pandemic Tom, like many of us, works to keep himself going while we await the return of touring, but he is unable to do so while undergoing chemo and more to get past this and back behind his drums with his brothers in Exodus. Whatever someone can afford to give will go miles to helping Tom continue his fight without the worry of the mounting medical bills and bills to maintain a roof over his head. Thanks for all your help and support.”

Fans can click here to donate to Tom Hunting’s cancer fund. We’d like to wish the Exodus legend a speedy and full recovery.