Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer of the stomach, earlier this year and now, in a new update, he has informed fans the next step in his battle involves a full gastrectomy procedure.

In the message, which was distributed on Instagram by bandmate Gary Holt, Hunting thanked his fans for their overwhelming support and likened them to angels for springing into action to aid him in the fight the lies ahead. "You all help me visualize being on the other side of this," he said.

He then turned his attention toward his medical treatment, which he confirmed is working. The mass that was detected earlier in March is now less than half the size it once was. Hunting has also put some of the weight he lost back on, which is a positive sign.

Crediting his medical team, the drummer exclaimed, "From the start, this could've gone in a really bad direction, but everything the doctors at UCSF laid out has all gone according to plan in turning things around. I'm very grateful to these unsung heroes!"

A major surgery is now set for July 12 where Hunting, who has played on all but two of Exodus' albums and is featured on the yet-to-be-released Persona Non Grata, will undergo a full gastrectomy.

John Hopkins Medicine describes the procedure as, "Doctors remove the entire stomach, surrounding lymph nodes and fatty tissue. Next, the surgical team connects the esophagus to the intestines. A surgeon may create a new 'stomach,' or pouch, by folding over a portion of the intestines, to allow for more effective digestion."

Hunting indicated that four more treatments will follow in the wake of the gastrectomy recovery period. "Then I can resume my life cancer-free," he added and enthused, "I can't wait to travel the world, playing music, enjoying every moment of this crazy journey!! I'll check in soon again and share how thing's are going. THANKS AND MUCH LOVE TO EVERYONE!!! CHEERS!!!!"

Read the complete update below.

A GoFundMe page to help Hunting with his mounting medical expenses has also been established. To make a donation, head here.

Hey Y'all I wanted to check in and thank everyone SOOOOOO much for the love and support! I see all the awesome events and things people are putting together out there to help me in this fight. I really am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel so blessed to be a part of this community we all share in. I really believe that angels are out there walking around that don't even know it, then shit gets rough and crazy, and they answer the call and jump into action. All of you are these!!! You all help me visualize being on the other side of this. FUCK CANCER!!! Speaking of fucking cancer, the treatment is working. I've had 4 now and the mass has shrunk to less than half the size it was in March.That's amazing progress! I've added the weight back I lost at the start of this. Clinically, these are all good signs. From the start, this could've gone in a really bad direction, but everything the doctors at UCSF laid out has all gone according to plan in turning things around. I'm very grateful to these unsung heroes! I'm slated for surgery 1 week from today on July 12th. Unfortunately it'll be a full gastrectomy, but the good news is I'll get to live which is definitely NOT overated [sic]. After recovery, I get 4 more treatments, then I can resume my life cancer-free. I can't wait to travel the world, playing music, enjoying every moment of this crazy journey!! I'll check in soon again and share how thing's are going. THANKS AND MUCH LOVE TO EVERYONE!!! CHEERS!!!!