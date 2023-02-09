In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their classic album Take As Needed for Pain, New Orleans sludge legends Eyehategod will be playing the record in full on a U.S. tour with fellow NOLA pals Goatwhore.

The 23-date jaunt kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia and makes a stop at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, one of just three stops that will not feature Goatwhore.

Released in 1993, Take As Needed For Pain is regarded as one of the earliest sludge metal masterpieces and demonstrated a significant stylistic leap from the more punk and hardcore addled debut, In the Name of Suffering. Now, fans will have the opportunity to hear all 12 tracks live with two of the record's remaining members, vocalist Mike IX Williams and guitarist Jimmy Bower.

Goatwhore, meanwhile, will be out in support of last year's Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven, their eighth studio album.

See the full list of dates below and head to Eyehategod's website for more info.

Eyehategod 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Goatwhore

*** no Goatwhore

April 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Boggs

April 9 — Tampa, Fla. @ Brass Mug

April 10 — Charleston, S.C. @ Trolley Pub

April 11 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

April 12 — Chesapeake, Va. @ Riffhouse

April 13 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Monarch

April 14 — Portland, Maine @ Genos

April 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***

April 16 — Boston, Mass. @ Middle East

April 17 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Bug Jar

April 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

April 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls

April 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups

April 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle ***

April 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing

April 23 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

April 24 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Nightshop

April 25 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

April 26 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

April 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

April 28 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Rev Room

April 29 — Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves

April 30 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Rabbit Hole ***

