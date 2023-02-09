Eyehategod Celebrating 30th Anniversary of ‘Take as Needed for Pain’ on 2023 Tour With Goatwhore
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their classic album Take As Needed for Pain, New Orleans sludge legends Eyehategod will be playing the record in full on a U.S. tour with fellow NOLA pals Goatwhore.
The 23-date jaunt kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia and makes a stop at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, one of just three stops that will not feature Goatwhore.
Released in 1993, Take As Needed For Pain is regarded as one of the earliest sludge metal masterpieces and demonstrated a significant stylistic leap from the more punk and hardcore addled debut, In the Name of Suffering. Now, fans will have the opportunity to hear all 12 tracks live with two of the record's remaining members, vocalist Mike IX Williams and guitarist Jimmy Bower.
Goatwhore, meanwhile, will be out in support of last year's Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven, their eighth studio album.
See the full list of dates below and head to Eyehategod's website for more info.
Eyehategod 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Goatwhore
*** no Goatwhore
April 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Boggs
April 9 — Tampa, Fla. @ Brass Mug
April 10 — Charleston, S.C. @ Trolley Pub
April 11 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
April 12 — Chesapeake, Va. @ Riffhouse
April 13 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Monarch
April 14 — Portland, Maine @ Genos
April 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***
April 16 — Boston, Mass. @ Middle East
April 17 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Bug Jar
April 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
April 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls
April 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups
April 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle ***
April 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing
April 23 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
April 24 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Nightshop
April 25 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood
April 26 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove
April 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
April 28 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Rev Room
April 29 — Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves
April 30 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Rabbit Hole ***
