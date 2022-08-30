Goatwhore Debut Ripping New Song ‘Death From Above’ Off 2022 Album ‘Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven’
New Orleans-based extreme metal battalion Goatwhore will end what has been a five-year wait for a new record with Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven set to arrive on Oct. 7. Just released is "Death From Above," the second single that comes on the heels of "Born of Satan's Flesh."
Goatwhore aren't here to reinvent themselves, trudging forward with their ripping signature brand of extreme metal and with tracks this volatile, who would dare ask for anything else?
"I would describe this record as being very raw, but clarity is shaped within the chaos," comments vocalist Louis Ben Falgoust II. "It's a journey of everything we've done and some new approaches as we advance forward. When we write, we mainly focus on the music and what we enjoy about playing it. We don't write just to appease others. We want to enjoy playing it in a live setting as well, especially night after night on the road."
Listen to both "Death From Above" and "Born of Satan's Flesh" below and view the Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven album art and track listing further down the page. Pre-order the album through Metal Blade at this location.
Goatwhore, "Death From Above" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)
Cloaked in the seas of dark skies
Obscured from the eye
Advancing to harvest these lives of merciless defeat
Soaring the Devil's breath
Poised for this attack
Unforeseen disaster
Awaits this final strike
Deathlike silence awaits in the sky
Talons of the night coming to take their lives
The witches ride the veil of night
Wrath comes armed with destruction
Induce this sense of panic
Shepherding a shroud of ruin
Soaring the Devil's breath
Poised for this attack
Unforeseen disaster
Awaits this final strike
Deathlike silence awaits in the sky
Talons of the night coming to take their lives
Savage machines of war descending to ruin
Unseen in the night's stillness
This silent retribution
Arise
Distant thunder growing louder
Advance in countless ranks
Silent and swift
Carrying the mark of death
Legends of slaughter
Told by the ones
Fortunate to escape
No one can hide from the witch's fate
Fuck you
The reaper comes veiled in darkness
Dread's ascent
As the munitions are unleashed
Time is up to run for cover
There's no escape
Fearing the raids of a nachthexen blaze
Soaring the Devil's breath
Poised for this attack
Unforeseen disaster
Awaits this final strike
Deathlike silence awaits in the sky
Talons of the night coming to take their lives
Savage machines of war descending to ruin
Unseen in the night's stillness
This silent retribution
Goatwhore, "Death From Above"
Goatwhore, "Born of Satan's Flesh"
Goatwhore, Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Invocation 3"
02. "Born of Satan's Flesh"
03. "The Bestowal of Abomination"
04. "Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven"
05. "Death From Above"
06. "Ruinous Liturgy"
07. "Victory Is the Lightning of Destruction"
08. "Voracious Blood Fixation"
09. "The Devil's Warlords"
10. "Weight of a Soulless Heart"
11. "Nihil"
12. "And I Was Delivered From the Wound pf Perdition"