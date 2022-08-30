New Orleans-based extreme metal battalion Goatwhore will end what has been a five-year wait for a new record with Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven set to arrive on Oct. 7. Just released is "Death From Above," the second single that comes on the heels of "Born of Satan's Flesh."

Goatwhore aren't here to reinvent themselves, trudging forward with their ripping signature brand of extreme metal and with tracks this volatile, who would dare ask for anything else?

"I would describe this record as being very raw, but clarity is shaped within the chaos," comments vocalist Louis Ben Falgoust II. "It's a journey of everything we've done and some new approaches as we advance forward. When we write, we mainly focus on the music and what we enjoy about playing it. We don't write just to appease others. We want to enjoy playing it in a live setting as well, especially night after night on the road."

Listen to both "Death From Above" and "Born of Satan's Flesh" below and view the Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven album art and track listing further down the page. Pre-order the album through Metal Blade at this location.

Goatwhore, "Death From Above" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

Cloaked in the seas of dark skies

Obscured from the eye

Advancing to harvest these lives of merciless defeat Soaring the Devil's breath

Poised for this attack

Unforeseen disaster

Awaits this final strike Deathlike silence awaits in the sky

Talons of the night coming to take their lives The witches ride the veil of night

Wrath comes armed with destruction

Induce this sense of panic

Shepherding a shroud of ruin Soaring the Devil's breath

Poised for this attack

Unforeseen disaster

Awaits this final strike Deathlike silence awaits in the sky

Talons of the night coming to take their lives

Savage machines of war descending to ruin

Unseen in the night's stillness

This silent retribution Arise Distant thunder growing louder

Advance in countless ranks

Silent and swift

Carrying the mark of death

Legends of slaughter

Told by the ones

Fortunate to escape

No one can hide from the witch's fate Fuck you The reaper comes veiled in darkness

Dread's ascent

As the munitions are unleashed

Time is up to run for cover

There's no escape

Fearing the raids of a nachthexen blaze Soaring the Devil's breath

Poised for this attack

Unforeseen disaster

Awaits this final strike Deathlike silence awaits in the sky

Talons of the night coming to take their lives

Savage machines of war descending to ruin

Unseen in the night's stillness

This silent retribution

Goatwhore, "Death From Above"

Goatwhore, "Born of Satan's Flesh"

Goatwhore, Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven Album Art + Track Listing

Goatwhore, 'Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven' Metal Blade loading...

01. "Invocation 3"

02. "Born of Satan's Flesh"

03. "The Bestowal of Abomination"

04. "Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven"

05. "Death From Above"

06. "Ruinous Liturgy"

07. "Victory Is the Lightning of Destruction"

08. "Voracious Blood Fixation"

09. "The Devil's Warlords"

10. "Weight of a Soulless Heart"

11. "Nihil"

12. "And I Was Delivered From the Wound pf Perdition"