Failure Reveal Spacey New Song ‘Headstand,’ Announce New Album

It's time to get immersed in the music of Failure once more. The trio of Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott are back with their latest song, "Headstand," which is serving as the introduction to their upcoming sixth studio album, Wild Type Droid.

In true Failure form, the band has delivered a song that's easy to get lost in, with a slow-burning, spacey soundscape backing some heady lyrical inspiration. Edwards explains, “The lyrics come from my earliest memory of spacing-out in my room when I was seven, trying to conceive of infinity and watching the dust falling through the bars of sunlight pouring through my blinds. I had heard that a lot of that dust was made up of skin cells and that really stuck with me. It’s kind of a love song to those bizarre innocent moments of solitude.”

"Headstand" serves as the first piece of new music from the group's 10-song album Wild Type Droid. Offering further insights on the track and how it plays into what's to come on the album, Andrews adds, “To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential Failure. We’ve been together long enough to know that some of our best ideas come directly from these experimental sessions. For this album, we simply cultivated that methodology for a much longer time than we have in the past. It brought out the trio aspect of the band. There was a feeling we could really push the individual parts further away from each other and let the more interesting and challenging combinations take center stage.”

The band also partnered up with visual artist Beeple who offered his "INNERSPACE" piece to serve as the album artwork. “This feels like a good place and time to abandon the space iconography and theme once and for all,” Edwards states. “In a lot of ways, this album feels like a return to earth. All minds have been called back to their bodies. There’s a lot to attend to right in front of us.”

Get a closer look at the artwork and track listing below. Failure's Wild Type Droid album is due Dec. 3 through Failure Music and is available to pre-order here.

Failure, "Headstand"

Failure, Wild Type Droid Artwork + Track Listing

Failure Music

Water with Hands

Headstand

A Lifetime of Joy

Submarines

Bring Back the Sound

Mercury Mouth

Undecided

Long Division

Bad Translation

Half Moon