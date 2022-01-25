Failure Book Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

We do not have a failure to communicate. In fact, we will have Failure spreading music from their newly released Wild Type Droid album and their back catalog at concert venues across the U.S. and Canada this summer.

"I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since Fantastic Planet," beamed frontman Ken Andrews, adding, "Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience."

The newly announced dates will begin on June 2 in San Diego, crossing both the U.S. and Canada for just over a month before coming full circle back to the West Coast where the band will finish out with a July 8 hometown show in Los Angeles. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed at the bottom of this post.

In addition to the live show, Failure will also open their performance with a special preview of a forthcoming documentary on the band, so be sure to check that out.

Tickets for the trek are currently on sale via the band's website.

As stated, Failure have a new record. Andrews says of the Wild Type Droid album, “To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential Failure. We’ve been together long enough to know that some of our best ideas come directly from these experimental sessions. For this album, we simply cultivated that methodology for a much longer time than we have in the past. It brought out the trio aspect of the band. There was a feeling we could really push the individual parts further away from each other and let the more interesting and challenging combinations take center stage.”

Failure 2022 North American Tour

June 2 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

June 3 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s

June 4 - Las Vegas, Calif. @ Backstage Bar

June 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

June 7 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

June 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

June 9 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

June 10 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada Theater

June 11 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Pop’s

June 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

June 14 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

June 15 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

June 16 - New Orleans, La. @ The Parish Room at House of Blues

June 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

June 18 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

June 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

June 21 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

June 22 - Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage

June 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

June 24 - New York, N.Y. @ Warsaw

June 25 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

June 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

June 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Crofoot

June 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

July 1 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

July 2 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

July 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumo’s

July 6 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

July 7 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

July 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theatre

