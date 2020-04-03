Fall Out Boy Donating $100K to Chicago Community Covid-19 Response Fund

The rock community continues to step up during the coronavirus pandemic, with Fall Out Boy being the latest to chip in to help relief efforts.

The band focused their financial donation on their home city of Chicago, picking out the Chicago Community Covid-19 Response Fund as the recipient of their $100,000 donation.

In a statement on their social media, they explained, "Chicago is the city that we grew up in. It’s important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines any way we can. No act of kindness is too small right now. Check in with the people you love. Support the businesses you love if you can. Stay vigilant and hopeful. Everyone is affected by this, and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger of ourselves."

They continued, "The Fall Out Boy Fund is making a $100k donation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. The money will help support the local food banks, direct monetary support for those who have suffered loss of income and jobs as a result of COVID-19, and much more. We love you Chicago."

To learn more about the Chicago Covid-19 Response Fund and how you can donate, head here.

Fall Out Boy have been passing the time while self-isolating finding interesting things online. They recently hailed a TikTok user who shared a video of her class of students singing "Sugar We're Goin' Down." Meanwhile, Pete Wentz recently live streamed a full Fall Out Boy show using action figures to sub in for the real band.

As of right now, plans still remain for the group to join Green Day and Weezer on the "Hella Mega" tour this summer. The first scheduled leg of the tour starts June 13 in Paris, France. Stay up to date with Fall Out Boy's tour plans via their website.