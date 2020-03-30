TikTok Teacher Has Class Singing to Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar We’re Goin Down”: Watch

Being stuck inside during this period of coronavirus isolation sure sucks, but one teacher on TikTok has given her pupils something to look forward to when classes are back to normal.

TikTok user @teachingontables has shared a video of her class singing along to Fall Out Boy's emo classic "Sugar We're Goin Down," changing the lyrics to help the kids learn about social skills.

Check out the class absolutely nailing it below:

Last week, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz went viral when he staged a concert using action figures whilst in quarantine.

Fall Out Boy are set to take their 'Hella Mega' Tour across Europe and the States this summer alongside Green Day and Weezer. Currently, these dates haven't been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.