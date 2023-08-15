Ronnie Radke has emphatically waved the flag for a couple of rock bands that he said are leading the charge in today's heavy music.

Indeed, the Falling in Reverse singer specifically named Bring Me the Horizon and Bad Omens as two of modern rock's most triumphant headliners.

"It's a great thing to see," Radke said in a message on Aug. 6, the Falling in Reverse rocker identifying a "new generation of rock that is taking over."

Do you agree with Radke? What bands would you say best represent today's rock music?

READ MORE: Ronnie Radke Gets Brutally Honest With Local Band Opening for Falling in Reverse

Here's what Ronnie said in full:

"There is something magical about seeing bands that have been playing theaters for 12–13 years all for the passion of the music and one day they write an album or songs that make them blow up to arenas and festival headliners, bmth, bad omens, it's a great thing to see, there is a new generation of rock that is taking over if you havnt noticed," he posted.

Ronnie Radke Knows Rock Success

Radke knows what it's like to have major success in rock. Falling in Reverse's most successful single to date, 2019's "Popular Monster," earned him his first-ever RIAA platinum record — a far cry from what he has previously described as the disappointing response to Falling in Reverse's last full-length studio album, 2017's Coming Home.

"Well, my album Coming Home didn't do well — it tanked," Radke said in a July 2023 interview. "It did bad. It didn't do well. The numbers don't lie like they say — in good ways and bad ways. So, I noticed a lot of bands that were my age that were putting out [new music], trying their hardest and they were trying to figure it out. And I just remember being, like, 'I can't put another album out.' I'm, like, 'What can I do? Because I don't wanna go down. I don't wanna disappear into the abyss of aging emo.'"

See Falling in Reverse tour dates under the post.

Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app for the latest rock and metal news.

Ronnie Radke Shouts Out Modern Rock Bands Leading the Charge - Aug. 6, 2023

Falling in Reverse 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 12 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Sept. 16 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

Sept. 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

Oct. 7 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Oct. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 12 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Oct. 15 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 17 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.