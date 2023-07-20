Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke shared some brutally honest but altogether levelheaded advice with a local band in Idaho that recently won the chance to perform in the opening slot for Falling in Reverse at an upcoming show.

The metalcore act Become the Apex, who hail from Boise, Idaho, were apparently awarded the support spot for Falling in Reverse at the Radke-led group's July 26 show at Nampa, Idaho's Ford Event Center. However, according to a tweet, they weren't happy with their starting time, and they asked Radke if he could help.

The Falling in Reverse lead vocalist responded that the band needed to earn their stripes and said they should be happy with the time slot offered. But he also offered them some assurance. See the exchange below.

On Wednesday (July 19), the lead vocalist of Become the Apex, Tyler Morrison (@PapaPilzy), tweeted, "Hey @RonnieRadke my band won a battle of the bands to open up for you on July 26th in Idaho (X-Fest) & they're telling us they want us to start our set 15 minutes after doors."

The local musician added, "Now we're a bunch of nobodies, but could the GOAT help us out."

Minutes after Morrison's tweet, Radke replied via his official Twitter, "You need to earn your time slot, like I did, there's no free hand outs, if that's what they told you then you do it, you should be glad you won."

He then gave the band some affirmation about their slot, adding in a second tweet, "And if you are worried about nobody watching, I'll come watch you myself."

Find Falling in Reverse's upcoming shows under the tweets and a video from Become the Apex.

Ronnie Radke's Advice for Band Opening for Falling in Reverse

Become the Apex, "Far From Over" (Music Video)

Falling in Reverse 2023 Tour Dates

July 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater

July 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater

July 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest

July 26 – Nampa, Id. @ Ford Idaho Ctr

July 27 – Idaho Falls, Id. @ Mountain America Ctr

July 29 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Heart Health Park

July 30 – Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Ctr

Sept. 12 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Sept. 16 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

Sept. 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

Oct. 7 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Oct. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 12 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Oct. 15 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 17 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.