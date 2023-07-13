What rock and metal songs have been turned into piano ballads?

Do you know of any rock or metal song that eventually found its counterpart in an equally valid piano ballad version?

And we mean really reimagined, with vocals and all — not just a classical piano version of a brutal metal song. (Although there are plenty of those too, if you look around.)

We at Loudwire decided to collect some of the most enthralling piano ballad versions of rock and metal songs into a list for your viewing and listening pleasure. Are you ready?

Because whether a rock or metal artist re-did their own song as a piano ballad, or some other artist re-envisioned a rock or metal band's song as a piano ballad cover version, the results are almost always pretty interesting. I mean, have you ever heard a piano ballad version of "Break Stuff?"

So, without much further ado, get ready to tickle the ivories with some of your favorite rock and metal artists. Go ahead, keep scrolling down below to see the Loudwire list of rock and metal songs that have been turned into piano ballads.

It'll have you ready to loudly belt out a reimagined rock or metal piano ballad.