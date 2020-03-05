These are busy times in the Halestorm camp. The band is making good on one of their teases from the last few months, preparing to issue a "stripped" version of some of their Vicious album material this Friday (March 6). But even as that's set to arrive, work on their follow-up in now underway.

Guitarist Joe Hottinger revealed in a new Instagram post, "The writing rocket has finally lifted off. The music is feeling fresh and weird. I love it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear some of these gems."

Last August, singer Lzzy Hale teased that the band had close to "two album's worth" of material stored up for their next album. She added, "It's almost like Vicious was a launchpad for all this new stuff to come. So I can't wait to actually get it down and show it to everybody." It looks as though with Hottinger's post, the band is getting down to business on their next studio effort.

As for that Vicious Stripped offering arriving this Friday (March 6), the band has stated, "We created stripped back versions of our favorite songs off Vicious. We’ve peeled back the layers so that the heart of the song is displayed for the world to see!" They've allowed for a pre-save option ahead of tomorrow's release, so take care of that here.

In other Halestorm news of note, the band has been sharing their love of Nashville of late. Singer Lzzy Hale helped kick things off for Nashville's first-ever soccer club on Feb. 29 when they played their first ever match. As part of the team's new tradition, to help get the crowd riled up, there is a 30-second Gibson Guitar Riff and Hale did the honors for the opening match.

"Our Nashville tradition? 30 seconds of an original riff on this guitar," stated Hale ahead of the performance. "What better way to symbolize the very heart of Music City?! And who gets to write and perform the first riff ever tonight? Me!! It’s truly such an honor to be chosen to not only represent myself as a woman and a musician but to represent the amazing Rock n Roll community here in Nashville."

Hale also offered her best wishes to the city of Nashville, and in particular the Basement East club, after the destruction caused by this past week's tornado. "Our hearts go out to the lovely owners of one of the best Rock centric venues in our city @thebasementeast. And to everyone affected by the Tornado that ravaged Nashville last night," said the singer.

Halestorm will return to the road in April. See all their dates and get ticketing information here.