Biffy Clyro’s New Song ‘Instant History’ Is Most Pop Moment Yet

Welcome back Biffy Clyro. The U.K. rockers are currently working on their eighth studio album and the first taste of new music from the forthcoming release has arrived with the new video for "Instant History."

The synth-heavy track is ultimately very catchy, with singer Simon Neil stating, "'Instant History' is the biggest, most slammest pop moment we've ever worked on. And thematically it's a good pointer for what the album is about: learning from mistakes and realizing how you can move things forward. Things can be similar although they'll never be the same, but let's not be scared of that."

Diving into the new music, the group paired up with Grammy-winning producer Rich Costey on the track. Watch the video for the song in full below.

At present, the band is still working on the new record. We'll keep you up to date when official album information is released.

Biffy Clyro, "Instant History"

Warner Records