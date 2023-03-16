Empire State Bastard, the supergroup heavy music act backed by drummer Dave Lombardo and fronted by Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil, revealed their signing to Roadrunner Records on Thursday (March 16).

The group, called a "grindcore extreme metal" band in a press release, makes a screeching style of screamo-indebted metal that borders on hardcore punk but still includes more dynamic passages.

Empire State Bastard's debut single, "Harvest," arrives on March 24. Hear a preview clip of the fuzzy stomp down toward the bottom of this post.

In addition to Neil and Lombardo, Empire State Bastard features Biffy Clyro live guitarist Mike Vennart (ex-Oceansize) and bassist Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon).

Lombardo plays in many bands. The Slayer co-founder and current drummer for Misfits, Suicidal Tendencies and Mr. Bungle has also released music with the experimental-industrial Satanic Planet.

Last week, Lombardo announced his first-ever solo album, the instrumental Rites of Percussion. The drummer co-founded Slayer, a "Big Four" thrash act, with Kerry King, Tom Araya and the late Jeff Hanneman in 1981. Slayer disbanded in 2019 after a farewell tour with then-drummer Paul Bostaph.

See Empire State Bastard's tour dates under the clip. The group's U.K. shows this month are sold out.

Empire State Bastard, "Harvest" (Teaser)

Empire State Bastard 2023 Tour Dates

March 26 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Cathouse *

March 27 – Manchester, England @ Rebellion Club *

March 28 – London, England @ Underworld Camden *

June 15-18 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

July 5-8 – Cheltenham, England @ 2000trees

Aug. 16-19 – Compton Martin, England @ Arctangent

* Sold out