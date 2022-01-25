Biffy Clyro Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Scottish rockers and U.K. favorites Biffy Clyro will be heading stateside later this spring to kick off a North American tour leg in support of their latest album, 2021's The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

This will be the band's first trip to the U.S. and Canada since 2017, with the band lining up 15-dates between mid-April and early-May. The trek is set to kick off April 17 at Chicago's House of Blues, wrapping May 9 at the Belasco in Los Angeles, with a performance at the 2022 edition of the Shaky Knees festival along the way. See all of the cities, venues and dates listed below.

"America - we've missed you," state the band. "It's been way too long! We can't wait to come and play for you all again, it's going to be special..."

Tickets for the run go on sale this Friday (Jan. 28) at 10AM local time via the band's website. There's also a presale for Citi cardmembers starting today (Jan. 25) at 2PM ET running through Thursday (Jan. 17) at 10AM local time. Visit the Citi Entertainment website for more details.

Biffy Clyro's The Myth of the Happily Ever After arrived at No. 1 on the U.K. Rock and Metal Albums chart last fall. It's yielded the songs "Unknown Male 01," "A Hunger in Your Haunt," and "Errors in the History of God."

Biffy Clyro 2022 North American Tour

April 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 19 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

April 20 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

April 24 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

April 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

April 28 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 01 – Dallas, Texas @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 03 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee

May 04 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

May 06 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

May 07 – San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

May 09 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco

