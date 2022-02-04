Folk-punker Frank Turner has dropped a swinging yet wistful new anthem featuring Biffy Clyro bandleader Simon Neil. It's called "The Resurrectionists," and it comes from Turner's upcoming album FTHC (Frank Turner Hardcore), out Feb. 11.

"One last song before FTHC is yours next week," Turner announced on Friday (Feb. 4). "'The Resurrectionists' feat Simon Neil is out everywhere now."

Listen to "The Resurrectionists" and read the song's lyrics down toward the bottom of this post.

FTHC is the ninth solo LP from Turner, the acoustic guitar-wielding troubadour who got his start in early-2000s post-hardcore band Million Dead. Since their 2005 breakup, Turner has released solo efforts such as 2013's Tape Deck Heart and 2019's No Man's Land.

And over the last several months, Turner fans have had plenty of new material to hear. Previous FTHC singles included "Wave Across a Bay," "Non Serviam," and "Haven't Been Doing So Well." Turner will also tour across Europe and the U.S. this year year.

Pre-order FTHC and check out Frank Turner merch at the musician's official online shop.

Frank Turner, "The Resurrectionists" Lyrics

In 1981, I was perfect for a month

But the truth is

It's been all downhill since then

'Cause we did strange things to our bodies

And we forgot most of our studies

And got all muddled up

Between our means and our ends Between forgiveness and permission

We've got a crystal clear vision of what

We cutely choose to call the good ol' days

But we've been scraping by our teeth

Through lives we didn't mean to lead

And I can barely tell you what I did yesterday

Is it a Wednesday today? We're all just kids

Someone let loose into the world

Waiting for someone to explain the rules We're motherfuckers and pharisees

And no longer all of a company

Despite our attempts to keep up that pretense

And we gave up on the cigarettes

But we're still hooked on whimsical regrets

And wondering if in hindsight

Any of this makes any sense And Justin left Southampton

And he got famous like I said

And Adam, he got married

And now he's happy down in Plumstead

And Jay's a dad and Tre's out back with Dave

And Tommy, who knows?

They say he disappeared like Harps and Zo

But I saw him this one time in Mexico We're all just kids

Someone let loose into the world

Waiting for someone to explain the rules

And that's all

Trying to find some kind of food

In toyshops and gunsmiths

Searching for subjects

We are resurrectionists Searching for something

That could bring us back to life We're all just kids let loose into the world

Waiting for someone to explain the rules

Unsupervised, unhappy and uncool

We're all just kids and that's all

Frank Turner, "The Resurrectionists" Audio