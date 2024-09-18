Frank Turner’s Wife Jess Guise Reveals End of Marriage in Statement

Jess Guise, the wife of Frank Turner and a fellow musician, has revealed via an Instagram post that the couple's marriage is over.

The singer revealed in a statement that the couple had agreed to make a statement prior to Turner's annual "Lost Evenings" weekend that typically draws a lot of his more hardcore fans so as to "save some difficult questions" that would likely come up.

What Jess Guise Had to Say About Her Split With Frank Turner

Though not offering specifics, Guise explains to fans, "Things have come to light about Frank's actions on his U.S. tour in June and since, which give me no choice but to accept that our marriage is over. This has all been very sudden and unexpected and it has caused huge pain, but before any of this was a decade of love and joy; a quarter of our lives spent facing the world as a team, as best friends. We're going to try to hold on to as much of that as we can."

She goes on to state, "We are both in grief at what we’re losing here and whilst we talk about our personal worlds in our music, please understand - I know you will - that we don’t want to have conversations about this on social media right now. There’ll be songs, of course (brace, brace), but we hope to continue to support, love and care for each other in whatever ways we can."

"And don’t worry, the cat is coming with me, she’s not built for the tour bus," the singer concludes.

She signed off the post with the salutation, "With love, sadness and hope."

The full post can be viewed below.

The news coincides with what has been a string of public statements about personal relationships, which has captured the attention of fans and driven plenty of online conversations.

Dave Grohl's infidelity and Alicia Taylor's condemnation of a fellow musician's inappropriate alleged advances toward Corey Taylor are recent examples of such instances.

As always, it is important not to speculate about unknown details and to respect the privacy of individuals. Though the revelation of their split is now public, the nature of Turner's "actions" remain unspecified.

Frank Turner and Jess Guise

Frank Turner and Jess Guise wed on Aug. 30, 2019. Prior to that, some of Turner's past relationships had factored into the lyrical content in his music. Guise, in addition to being a musician, had appeared as an actress on the TV show EastEnders and the 2014 series The Musketeers. In recent years, Guise has turned her focus more to music, starting with The Fun Part EP back in 2020.

Over the pandemic, Guise often joined Turner during his livestream performances. Turner also produced the first Guise album, Youngest Daughter, that was released in 2022.

Turner, meanwhile, issued his tenth studio album, Undefeated, earlier this year. He's been an active touring artist over the last few two decades and is set to stage his Lost Evenings 7 weekend of shows in Toronto Sept. 19-22.

A brief respite from the road will follow before he resumes touring in October. More dates will keep him out on the road until mid-December, and a handful of dates have been scheduled for the U.K. in February. All dates and ticketing info can be found through his website.