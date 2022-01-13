Frank Turner Reconciles Death of Late Frightened Rabbit Singer on ‘A Wave Across a Bay’

The death of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchinson in 2018 continues to reverberate with singer Frank Turner, who reflects on his friendship with the musician and tries to come to peace with his passing in the new song "A Wave Across a Bay."

While much of Turner's upcoming FTHC leans heavier, "A Wave Across a Bay" provides one of the album's most vulnerable moments as Turner unspools his heartfelt song about reconnecting with Hutchinson in a dream before sharing his ultimate vision of how he chooses to reflect on the musician's death.

Hutchinson went missing in May 2018 not long after tweeting, "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not." Police discovered the musician's body and it was later revealed that he died by suicide.

"I still miss my friend Scott everyday. His passing left such a huge hole in so many lives. I wrote this song in his honor and memory — it was hard to write and record, but I think it does the man some small justice," says Turner of the track that was released with the blessing of Scott's brother and Frightened Rabbit bandmate Grant Hutchinson.

Take a listen to the track below. It's available digitally at this location and also as a 7" vinyl here. Profits from sales of the 7", which includes Turner's cover of Frightened Rabbit's "Modern Leper" as the B-side, will benefit the Tiny Changes organization.

Turner's new album, FTHC, is set to arrive on Feb. 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings / Polydor. Pre-orders are available here.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

Frank Turner, "A Wave Across a Bay"