Frank Turner is pulling no punches on his latest song, though you might want to let your limbs fly after taking a listen to "Non Serviam."

The track clocks in at just under two minutes, but that's plenty of time to get you riled up with a feverish rant that could easily start more than a few pits at shows. Turner lands a few punches, taking on those not ready to meet the fight to stand for your rights head on. Born out of frustration, simply put the song lays it all on the table.

"Wasn't kidding when I said this album goes in a bit harder," stated Turner upon announcing the song's release on social media. Indeed it does pack more of a punch, which is something that is expected to be the case with a majority of the material from his FTHC album, expected to arrive on Feb. 11.

Speaking earlier this year via a livestream with fans, Turner teased, "The whole vibe of this record sonically is to go to recording in a more aggressive direction," later remarking that he's also written more songs for this new album than he's done in years.

The Rich Costey-produced set also features guest turns from Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin, Jason Isbell and more expected to be revealed as the album nears.

Check out the lyrics and take a listen to "Non Serviam" below. The song is available via streaming platforms here.

Frank Turner, "Non Serviam" Lyrics (per AZLyrics.com)

I am the idiot,

I was considerate,

I thought things were different.

But the dumb and degenerate

Can be so belligerent:

Aggressive illiterates.

And this social barbiturate

Is cold and deliberate,

A marketed cigarette.

If you dare to be different,

Good faith considerate,

Then you are the idiot. I don't mean to be cagey about this, so I won't be:

You gave up on your backbone so quickly it scares me.

Cravenly praying you won't be the next victim,

Wiping the blood of your friends on your lintels.

Banish me and sentence me to drink the hemlock,

But I will not bow down, I will not tug on my forelock

Before this new set of values, this obvious scam.

I'll be keeping a hold of myself - non serviam.

Non serviam. Is this what you wanted?

Endlessly haunted,

All history distorted?

You think that you hate me?

You fucking Johnny come lately.

I'm the champion athlete. I'm making a list and I'm checking it twice,

And come next Christmas I don't plan to be nice.

Whether you are an atheist, or if you believe,

You'll be judged on your cowardice, and I will not forgive.

God asked Lucifer - "What's the plan?"

He said, "I know who I am, man, non serviam.

But moving forward, let's keep things simple.

Here are my principles: Help the ones in need.

Do your best to leave the others be.

Doubt yourself and keep your mind open.

Navigate the progress and the scams.

Non serviam.

Non serviam.

Non serviam.

Frank Turner, "Non Serviam"